Sikkim CM calls on Guv, extends greetings on Constitution Day

New Delhi/Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has extended warm greetings to everyone on the occasion of Constitution Day. In a post on X on Tuesday, he said, "Today, we honour the vision and dedication of those who framed our Constitution, especially Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar, whose leadership shaped this monumental document. We also pay tribute to the freedom fighters and martyrs whose sacrifices secured our democracy."

"As we celebrate, let us reaffirm our commitment to justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, the core values of our Constitution. Together, let us strive for an inclusive, harmonious, and progressive society that ensures equal opportunities for all. Happy Constitution Day!" he further said.

Earlier, in the morning Tamang called on the Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur at Old Sikkim House in the national capital, Delhi.

During the courtesy call, the Chief Minister briefly apprised the Governor about the development schemes and programmes going on in the State.

Moreover, CM Tamang also enquired about the Governor’s well-being and extended warm greetings on the occasion of Constitution Day commemorating 75 years of the adoption.

Meanwhile, in Sikkim, programs are being held across the state to observe Constitution Day.

A senior official in Gyalshing district in the hill state said that the local administration celebrated the Constitution Day to commemorate the 75 years of the adoption, a milestone that reflects the remarkable journey of our democracy and the enduring legacy of our founding principles and constitutional values here at the premises of District Administrative Centre Gyalshing, today.

Suresh Rai, Additional District Collector, Gyalshing, led the mass reading of the Preamble that saw the participation of heads of the departments along with the employees of the district administration.

Sangay Gyasto Bhutia, Additional District Collector of Pakyong also administered the oath at the District Administrative Centre (DAC) to the employees to observe the Constitution Day.

The nationwide celebration was conducted under the campaign Samvidhan ka Amrut Mohatsav with the tagline “Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan” aimed to honour the contributions of the Constitution’s makers while reiterating the core values enshrined in it.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in Indian history. The day is significant as it marks the adoption of the world’s longest-written Constitution, a cornerstone of India’s democratic framework.

Since its inception, the Constitution serves as the guiding framework, shaping the nation’s progress over the past 75 years.

The Government of India calls upon the citizens to be a part of this historic occasion to show collective pride in the Constitution and demonstrate commitment to the democratic values that define our nation. Mass reading of the Preamble from schools to offices, from cities to villages, was conducted.



