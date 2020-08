Silver coin for every guest in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Every guest who is invited for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony for the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, will be gifted a silver coin as 'prasad'.

The silver coin, on one side, has the image of Ram Darbar which includes Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman and on the other side is the insignia of trust. The guests will also be given a box of 'laddoos' and a photograph of Ram Darbar.

According to sources, over 1.25 lakh laddoos, called 'Raghupati laddoos' will be distributed to guests, residents of Ayodhya and others on August 5.

All the guests who are coming from other districts or state, have been asked to reach Ayodhya by Tuesday evening because the borders of the district will be sealed in the evening.