Sisodia greets Kejriwal on birthday: Delhi CM fighting 'toughest battle against dictatorship'

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia extended birthday wishes to the jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the party supremo has been fighting the "toughest battle against the dictatorship going on in the country". The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a series of events to celebrate Kejriwal's birthday, who turned 56 on Friday. AAP workers gathered outside Tihar and cut a cake to mark his birthday.

Pradeep Lohan, an AAP leader who had organised the celebration, said, "We wanted to meet him but were not allowed. We cut a cake to commemorate his birthday. Our message to him is, 'You will soon be with us'."

Kejriwal's wife Sunita, hoped that the Supreme Court would deliver justice soon. "People of Delhi are sending greetings on the birthday of their Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Thank you very much to everyone. Amid this political conspiracy, I have full faith that the Constitution of the country is still intact and the Supreme Court will protect democracy and deliver justice soon," she said in a post on X in Hindi. Sisodia, who was granted bail in the excise policy case last week by the Supreme Court, called Kejriwal his "political guru".

"Happy birthday to the chief minister of Delhi, my dear friend and political guru Arvind Kejriwal ji, who fought the toughest battle against the dictatorship going on in the country". "We are proud to be soldiers of a patriotic and revolutionary leader who chose to go to jail rather than kneel before a dictator. Today the country's democracy is imprisoned in the form of Arvind Kejriwal," Sisodia said in a post in Hindi on X. The former deputy chief minister will also commence his foot march in the evening. In a post on X, AAP said, "Arvind Kejriwal is an idea that gets stronger the more it is suppressed." Delhi minister Atishi described Kejriwal as a "revolutionary of modern India" and exuded confidence that he would soon come out of jail. "Today is the birthday of Arvind Kejriwal, the revolutionary of modern India, who changed the condition of Delhi with his governance model. "Gave new hope to the people of Delhi with his honest politics. Arvind Ji, who shaped the future of millions of people while fighting dictatorship, is today in jail in a false case. But truth will prevail, and the favourite chief minister of Delhiites will come out," she said on X.