Sisodia Wrote Letter To Modi Questioning His Education Qualification

Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister, wrote an open letter from the Tihar prison in Delhi. Through the letter, he questioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational background and emphasised the need of having an educated individual hold the nation's top elected position.



This is the most recent in a string of criticisms of Modi's schooling from leaders of Delhi's powerful Aam Aadmi Party. Even though the Gujarat High Court last week overturned a 2016 order of the central information commissioner requesting information be provided to AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about Modi's academic credentials under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the party has intensified its campaign in this regard.



In addition to fining Kejriwal Rs 25,000, the court upheld the Gujarat University's appeal against the CIC's decision. The court's decision came after the AAP ramped up its campaign of anti-Modi posters. On Thursday last, posters posed the question of whether the nation required an educated Prime Minister at various locations throughout Delhi.

Sisodia made mention of artificial intelligence as well as worldwide advances in science and technology. He continued by saying it was disheartening to hear the prime minister discuss using sewer gas to make tea. Sisodia claimed that the Prime Minister loses all credibility when he claims that aircraft flying over clouds may avoid radar detection.

Such comments, according to Sisodia, are hazardous to the nation. The entire world now knows that India's Prime Minister is uneducated and lacks even the most fundamental understanding of science. He questioned the ability of a less educated prime minister to realise the aspirations of the young.

He also alleged that education is not the priority and raised question that how the country would progress and grow.

Meanwhile, a less educated Prime Minister is dangerous for the nation, Kejriwal reiterated while posting Sisodia's letter on Twitter on Friday. He claimed that it is addressed to the nation. He claimed that 60,000 schools have been closed and that Modi does not comprehend science or the value of education. For India to advance, he continued, it is essential to have an educated prime minister.