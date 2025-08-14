  • Menu
Sitaram Sinku visits Rail Coach Factory

Sitaram Sinku , Addl. Member (Production Units ), Railway Board, on Wednesday visited Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala . On arrival at RCF, Sinku inspected the coach manufacturing processes in the workshop.

He examined manufacturing of various types of coaches, especially Vande Bharat etc. being made by RCF, besides inspecting the coach shells in Shell Assembly Shop.

He also examined manufacturing of shell components in CNC Machines , Press and other machines. He praised RCF infrastructure for speedy manufacturing of coaches and also gave valuable tips in the process.

