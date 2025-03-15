Situation in Bihar worse than Syria: Pappu Yadav after Munger ASI's murder

Patna: Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar government and administrative officials after the murder of Munger ASI, alleging that the situation in Bihar is worse than Syria.

"India's situation is worse than Syria, and Bihar is even worse. The 13.5 crore people of Bihar are at the mercy of God. Only criminals, leaders, brokers, and top bureaucrats are safe here," Yadav said addressing media persons.

He said, "Nitish Kumar is unwell, and the entire administration is drowning in corruption."

Yadav pointed out recent crime incidents in the state, including the murder of another ASI officer in Araria on March 12, jewellery showroom loot in Purnea, Hajipur, and Ara, multiple rapes, murders and other heinous and violent incidents across the state.

He alleged that political leaders in the state are shielding criminals.

"We protested by shutting down Bihar twice, but I am not even allowed to speak in the House. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha said that law and order is a state-specific matter and it cannot be discussed in Parliament," Yadav said.

The murder of Singh has triggered a political storm, with opposition leaders and allies raising concerns over the law and order situation in the state.

Singh, who sustained critical injuries during a scuffle with villagers in Munger, succumbed to his injuries.

The incident occurred at Nandlalpur village on Friday night when a team of DIAL 112 received information about a person named Ranveer Kumar creating a ruckus in an inebriated condition.

Accordingly, a DIAL 112 team, led by ASI Singh, was sent to control the situation. When he reached there and tried to intervene in the matter, Ranveer, Guddu and their family members attacked the police team with sharp-edge weapons, injuring Santosh grieveously.

He was brought to a private hospital where doctors referred him to Patna where he succumbed. ASI Singh, a resident of Mohania block, Kaimur; posted at Mufassil police station for one year.

The post-mortem of Santosh was completed, and the body was sent to Kaimur from Munger. Munger range DIG, District Magistrate, and Superintendent of Police paid tribute to ASI Santosh Kumar Singh. He was also given a guard of honour at the police line.



