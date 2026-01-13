'Situation on Northern Front stable, under firm control': Gen Upendra Dwivedi

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said the situation along the northern and northwestern border remains "stable" and "under firm control", but stressed the need for "constant vigil.

He also said that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has witnessed a significant positive change in 2025, adding that the "theme of terrorism to tourism is gradually taking shape" in the union territory. He further said that in the past year, the security forces eliminated 31 terrorists, of which 65 per cent were of Pakistani origin, including the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the annual press conference of the Indian Army here, Gen Dwivedi mentioned that the situation along the Northern Front "remains stable, but needs constant vigil", adding that apex-level interactions, renewed contact, and confidence-building measures are contributing to the "gradual normalisation" of the situation that has also enabled grazing, hydrotherapy camps, and other activities along the Northern Borders.

"With our continued strategic orientation on this front, our deployment along the Line of Actual Control remains balanced and robust. Concurrently, capability development and infrastructure enhancement are progressing through a whole-of-government approach," he added.

Gen Dwivedi, speaking about the North-western Front, recalled India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that a "clear decision to respond decisively was taken at the highest level".

"Operation Sindoor was conceptualised and executed with precision. Through 22 minutes of initiation on May 7 and an orchestration that lasted 88 hours up to May 10, the operation reset strategic assumptions by striking deep, dismantling terror infrastructure, and puncturing the longstanding nuclear rhetoric," he said

"The Army successfully destroyed seven out of the nine targets and thereafter played a pivotal role in ensuring a calibrated response to Pak actions," he added.

The Army chief reiterated that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, and a future misadventure will be resolutely responded to, while adding that the military action was "the best example of tri-service synergy under clear-cut political directive and full freedom to act or respond".

He also acknowledged the "proactive role" of all stakeholders involved in the operation.

Gen Dwivedi stated that since May 10, the situation along the North-western Front and J&K "remains sensitive but firmly under control".

"In 2025, 31 terrorists were eliminated, of which 65 per cent were Pakistan origin, including the three perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack neutralised in Operation Mahadev. Active local terrorists are now in single digits. Terrorist recruitment is almost non-existent, with only two in 2025," he said.

Mentioning the "clear indicators of positive change in J&K", the Army chief cited examples of robust development activity, the revival of tourism and the peaceful Shri Amarnath Yatra, which saw more than four lakh pilgrims, exceeding the five-year average.

"The theme of terrorism to tourism is gradually taking shape," he said.



