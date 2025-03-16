Six arrested for attack on police team in MP's Mauganj

Rewa: At least six persons were arrested in connection with the deadly attack on a police team in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district in which an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a civilian were killed, police said on Sunday.

Divisional Commissioner of Rewa, Saket Prakash Pandey, who visited the spot on Sunday, told media persons that the situation was brought under control, however, police personnel have been deployed to ensure better law and order in Dabra village in Mauganj.

"Later, when an additional police team reached there, they found the body of a man who was held captive in the house. Meanwhile, six persons were arrested and interrogated by police," Pandey said.

He stated that when the police team went to the spot to rescue the captive, a large number of women, holding sticks and stones, were assembled outside, while men were hidden inside with axes and other deadly weapons.

"A police team went to rescue a captive in the village had no women cop, while there were a large number of females present there. They started pelting stones, and the police team didn't attack them. This is an unfortunate incident," Pandey added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was on a visit to Gurugram and New Delhi since Saturday evening, said that he has spoken to senior police officials and administrative officials and directed them to visit the spot as soon as possible.

"What happened in Mauganj is saddening. An ASI has lost his life, while several others were injured. The situation is under control, though and I have directed the senior officials to reach the spot immediately. I hope that the situation will normalise quickly," Chief Minister Yadav said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Gadara village under Shahpur police station in Mauganj district, around 60 km from Rewa when a police team was informed that people belonging to the Schedule Tribe (ST) held a man, Sunni Dube, captive on Holi festival on Friday.

As the police team reached there, they were attacked by villagers, resulting in the death of ASI Gautam. The cops called their seniors and SDPO Ankita Sulya arrived with reinforcements around 5 p.m.

For the next two hours, Sulya negotiated with villagers, who eventually relented and unlocked the door of the room where Dube was held captive.

Dube was found dead in the room, Sulya said.

Tribals had held Dube hostage alleging that he had killed one of their family members Ashok Kumar. However, police declared that Kumar died in a road accident.



