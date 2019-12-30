Trending :
Six die, five injured as car plunges into canal in Greater Noida due to lack of visibility

After the accident, all 11 were shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead. The injured are undergoing treatment.

GAUTAM BUDH NAGAR (UTTAR PRADESH): Six people died and five others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a canal in Dankaur late night on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Prima facie, the accident seemed to have occurred due to decreased visibility owing to dense fog.

Police are yet to reveal the identities of the deceased and injured.

