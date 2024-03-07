  • Menu
Smriti Irani Mocks Congress Over Delayed Candidate Announcement In Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani (File Photo)

Highlights

  • Union Minister Smriti Irani mocks Congress over the delayed announcement of its candidate for Amethi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Irani sees the delay as a "strange spectacle" and interprets it as a sign of Congress's anticipated defeat.
  • Amidst the political banter, Amethi remains a crucial battleground, with contrasting preferences emerging from both Congress party workers and the local populace.

Union Minister Smriti Irani took a sarcastic jab at the Congress party on Wednesday, criticizing the delay in announcing its candidate for the Amethi constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Irani characterized the situation as a "strange spectacle" and interpreted it as a sign of the Congress's anticipated defeat.

Irani made these remarks after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 281 projects worth Rs 206 crore in Amethi. She has been nominated as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate for Amethi once again, aiming to secure victory as she did against Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi's loss in 2019 was a significant upset for the Congress, considering Amethi's historical allegiance to the party since 1967.

Despite Smriti Irani's comments, UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai asserted that the people of Amethi are eager for Rahul Gandhi to contest from the constituency. Rai also mentioned the local demand for Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Raebareli. The statements made by Rai align with the preferences of party workers, indicating a divide within the Congress regarding candidate choices.

In response to Irani's criticism, Congress district president Pradeep Singhal claimed that Rahul Gandhi would indeed contest from Amethi, with an official announcement expected shortly, according to reports from PTI news agency. The unfolding dynamics suggest a brewing electoral competition and strategic considerations within the Congress party in the run-up to the elections.

