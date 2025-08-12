Snake rescued from grievance cell

Bhubaneswar: A snake was rescued from the premises where Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was hearing grievances from the public on Monday morning, an official said. The reptile was found in the waiting hall for persons with disabilities (PwDs) minutes before the Chief Minister’s visit to the grievance cell, he added.

“The snake fell from the roof and took refuge underneath a backpack,” the official said. On spotting it inside the hall, panic spread among those present. Authorities then contacted the Snake Helpline for assistance.

“After receiving a call at 9.25 am, I rushed to the CM’s grievance cell and rescued a small snake,” said Subhendu Mallik, general secretary of Snake Helpline, an organisation working for the rescue and conservation of snakes. It was a one-foot yellowish snake, he said, adding that it would be released in the wild.

Around 2,000 people, including women, children, PwDs and journalists, were present on the premises when the snake was rescued. Majhi held the 14th session of public grievance hearings, with several ministers and senior officials participating in the programme.