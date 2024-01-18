Soldier killed, two injured in landmine blast near LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu: One soldier was killed and two others injured on Thursday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Officials said that a landmine explosion took place along the LoC in the Nowshera sector of the district in which three soldiers were injured.

“All the injured soldiers were shifted to Udhampur command hospital where one of the injured succumbed to critical injuries.

“Two injured soldiers are under treatment,” officials said.

Further details were awaited.