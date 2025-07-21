Live
Somanna inspects works at Puri station
Puri: Minister of State for Railways V Somanna inspected the redevelopment works underway at Puri railway station on Sunday. He also visited the 12th-century Jagannath temple along with his family in the seaside town.
“Over the past decade, railway infrastructure in the region has seen unprecedented growth, with significant advancements in new line construction, track doubling and enhancement of passenger amenities -- far surpassing the progress of previous years,” he said.
“At present, 59 stations in the State are being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 2,379 crore,” he said. Somanna also spoke about the introduction of trains such as Vande Bharat Express, which now connect major cities of the State, boosting regional connectivity and development.
He said the redeveloped Puri station will offer world-class amenities to passengers, including improved access, modern waiting halls, lifts and escalators, and executive lounges. The redevelopment aims to enhance the travel experience of pilgrims, tourists and local passengers, he added.