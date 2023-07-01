Sonia Gandh to chair crucial AICC Strategy Committee Meeting Now

New Delhi: The Strategy Committee of AICC is to be held in short while from now under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram and other leaders will be attending it.

The meeting will be held at the residence of Sonia Gandhi. The meeting will focus on the strategy that needs to be adopted during the Monsoon session of Parliament scheduled to begin from July 20.

The party will also discuss its stand on the Common Civil Code and other issues that needs to be raised during the session. It will also discuss on the possibility of floor coordination. The Congress will also discuss the contentious central order that sought to take control of Delhi's bureaucracy, skirting a Supreme Court verdict. This ordinance will be placed before Parliament for ratification.