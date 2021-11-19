  • Menu
Sonia Gandhi called it a victory for the sacrifice of farmers

Congress President Sonia Gandhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi (File/Photo)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi called it a victory for the sacrifice of farmers.

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi called it a victory for the sacrifice of farmers.

Sonia said that more than 700 farmer families, whose members sacrificed their lives in this struggle for justice, today their sacrifice has paid off. Today truth, justice and non-violence have won.

Sonia said that any decision in a democracy should be taken after consultation with every stakeholder and consultation with the opposition. I hope the Modi government has learned at least some lessons for the future.

