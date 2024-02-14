Live
Just In
Sonia Gandhi Files Nomination For Rajasthan Rajya Sabha Seat Alongside Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi
- Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, arrived in Jaipur to submit her nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan.
- This marks her transition from the Lok Sabha to the Upper House, with the Congress party certain to secure her a seat, signaling a significant shift in her political career.
Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived in Jaipur on Wednesday to submit her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan. Upon landing at Jaipur airport, she was warmly received by senior leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, among others.
This move marks Sonia Gandhi's transition from representing Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha to potentially becoming a member of the Upper House, as she is expected to secure one of the Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan. At 77 years old, this will be her first term in the Rajya Sabha after serving five terms as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.
Notably, Sonia Gandhi has decided not to contest the next general elections, having been initially elected as an MP in 1999 after assuming the presidency of the Congress party.
The upcoming Rajya Sabha polls are crucial, with 56 members from 15 states set to retire in April, and the elections for these seats scheduled for February 27. The deadline for filing nominations is February 15, making Sonia Gandhi's submission of her nomination papers a significant step in the political landscape.