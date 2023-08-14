Live
Just In
South Delhi school teacher dragged by bike-borne snatchers
New Delhi, Aug 14: A teacher of a reputed school in South Delhi was injured when she fell out of an auto-rickshaw and was dragged along the road by three bike-borne assailants, a police official said on Monday.
At 3,23 p.m. on August 11, the Saket police station received a PCR call regarding the incident.
Upon arriving at the scene, it was discovered that Yovika Chaudhary (24), a resident of Jawhar Park, was traveling home in an auto-rickshaw from the Gyan Bharati School, where she works.
When she reached the vicinity of Khoka Market in Saket, the three unidentified assailants suddenly approached her and "snatched her mobile phone, causing her to fall from the auto and sustain injuries", said the official.
She received medical treatment at Max Hospital in Saket.
"A case was registered under sections 356/379/34 IPC, which was later converted to 392/34 IPC. We are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits and nab them," the official added.