  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

South West Monsoon Continues to Advance Further, rains to hit AP Telangana

South West Monsoon Continues to Advance Further, rains to hit AP Telangana
x
Highlights

The South West Monsoon is making its way towards new regions, spreading over parts of the Arabian Sea, South Maharashtra, Telangana, South Chhattisgarh, and South Odisha.

The South West Monsoon is making its way towards new regions, spreading over parts of the Arabian Sea, South Maharashtra, Telangana, South Chhattisgarh, and South Odisha. Additionally, it is expected to reach some parts of Coastal Andhra on Saturday. The northern limit of the monsoon now passes through Harnai, Baramati, Nizamabad, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram, and Islampur.

In the next 2-3 days, conditions are favorable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance further into Telangana, remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, and some parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

The wind shear/shear zone is currently extending along about 16°N between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level. The surface inversion above 1.5 km above sea level over South Telangana and surrounding areas has weakened. South/Southwesterly winds are blowing in the lower troposphere over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

As the monsoon progresses, residents of these regions are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and precautions to take during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Stay tuned for further updates as the Southwest Monsoon continues to make its way across India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X