Speaker: Meaningful debate must to safeguard democratic institutions

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday said the strength and credibility of a democracy are determined not by the presence of accountability mechanisms alone, but by how seriously legislatures implement them in practice. Addressing the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Lucknow, he called for renewed focus on legislative responsibility, regular sittings, and meaningful debate to safeguard democratic institutions.

Gupta said legislatures form the backbone of constitutional democracy, serving as the primary forum through which public will is expressed and executive authority is scrutinised. While the judiciary protects constitutional principles and the executive administers governance, he noted that executive power ultimately flows from the legislature and remains answerable to it. This relationship, he said, places assemblies at the centre of democratic trust and public accountability.

Expressing concern over the declining frequency of legislative sessions and shrinking working hours, Gupta warned that reduced sittings weaken oversight of the executive and limit members’ ability to raise issues of public importance. He pointed out that the Constitution requires each House to meet at least once every six months and said accountability cannot be reduced to formality. Genuine accountability, he added, depends on disciplined functioning, regular sessions, and constructive engagement by both the government and the opposition.

Recalling India’s parliamentary legacy, Gupta referred to Vithalbhai Patel, who became President of the Central Legislative Assembly in 1925. He cited the events of January 20, 1930, when Patel asserted the authority and dignity of the House, reinforcing legislative independence, separation of powers, and the principle of an autonomous legislative secretariat.