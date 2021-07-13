Speaker Om Birla to tread cautiously

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, here on Monday said that the House would follow all the processes in dealing with the disqualification process of a member but will not rush ahead unduly.

In his interaction with the media ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the Speaker said he would listen to the arguments of both the parties — YSRCP and its MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju — before arriving at a decision regarding the demand of the YSRCP.

He was referring to the claim of the YSRCP leader, V Vijayasai Reddy, who had recently met him to urge him to disqualify the rebel MP as the party had submitted "all evidence" of anti-party activity of the latter. Vijayasai Reddy had gone ahead and warned of protests during the upcoming session if action was initiated against the rebel member.

When asked about it, the Speaker said all members and parties had the right to protest during the sessions and he would not comment on it. However, "one should remember the rules and regulations" in doing so, he said adding he would not resort to a "running commentary" on the same.

The Speaker had earlier reportedly told the YSRCP leaders who met him three days ago with their demand that he would give notices to both the groups with a 15-day time for response. Only then, the matter would be referred to the Privileges Committee, he said.

The YSRCP leadership questioned the "delay" over the matter and sought early action against the MP as he had been denting the image of the party with his anti-party stand and comments. Referring to the action taken against the former JD (U) MP, Sharad Yadav, in the past, Vijayasai Reddy, repeatedly had sought similar urgency in the present matter too.

The House will also be dealing with another complaint lodged by the MP himself over the physical torture in custody by the AP police in the past.