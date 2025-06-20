Speeding car mows down three women on morning walk in Bihar’s Motihari

A tragic accident in the early hours of Friday left three women critically injured in Motihari’s Rajabazar area in Bihar after a speeding car ran over them during their morning walk.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. near the local auditorium, under the jurisdiction of Nagar police station.

According to eyewitnesses and police sources, the vehicle first rammed into a tree, then hit an electric pole before ploughing into the victims -- two women and a teenage girl -- who were walking along the roadside.

Locals rushed the injured to Rehmania Medical Centre, where all are reported to be in critical condition.

The victims have been identified as Priyanka Singh (34), her daughter Shreya Kumari (14), and Renu Devi, Priyanka's sister-in-law. All three belong to the family of Shashi Ranjan Singh, a resident of the Nagar police station area.

The driver of the car, Rupesh Kumar (25), son of Om Prakash Gupta from Chandmari, is also critically injured and is being treated at the same hospital.

In a dramatic twist, police discovered during the investigation that Rupesh had been stabbed before the accident. He was reportedly attacked by his nephew, Alok Kumar, following a personal dispute. Despite his injuries, Rupesh chose to drive himself to the hospital but lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the tragic collision.

Alok has been arrested, and during interrogation, he confessed to the stabbing, telling police, "I made a big mistake when my uncle stopped answering my calls."

Nagar police station in-charge confirmed that preliminary findings suggest the accident was caused by the driver's inability to control the car due to his stab wounds and weakened state.

A detailed investigation is underway into both the stabbing and the circumstances leading to the crash, police said.

Doctors at Rehmania Medical Centre said they are doing everything possible to save the victims, but the condition of all four remains critical.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Motihari, raising serious concerns about personal conflicts spilling into public tragedies, and underscoring the need for better early morning traffic monitoring and public safety enforcement.