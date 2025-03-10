Sports Betting on Megapari App: A Complete Guide for Indian Bettors

How to Bet on Sports via the Megapari App?

Any bettor at the Megapari app from India can start betting on sports and cyber sports matches for real money. The Megapari betting app offers a wide range of online and live betting options. You can find thousands of events every day and choose what you like. In this article, you can find out everything about sports betting in the Megapari app.

How to Bet on Sports Matches on the Megapari App?

Every Indian user over the age of 18 can start betting for real money at Megapari. For your comfort, we have prepared a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Registration. Open the Megapari mobile app and click on the registration button if you don't already have a gaming account.

Enter your details. In the registration fields, enter your personal information, select your main currency INR, check the boxes to agree to the platform rules and complete the registration.

Bonus. Also, you can choose a welcome bonus during registration or do it later.

Top up your balance. Click on the orange deposit button and select the appropriate payment method. Deposit the amount of INR to your balance.

Match Selection. Select the appropriate discipline category from the provided disciplines and click on the match you are interested in.

Select a market. On the match page, select the market you want to bet on.

Confirm your bet. Enter the bet amount in the window that appears and click on the confirm button.

Your sports bet at Megapari will now be accepted. The winnings will be credited immediately after the end of the sporting event, and you will be able to cash out your winnings immediately or continue betting.

Sportsbook in Megapari App

The list of disciplines available for betting on the Megapari app is quite large, with over 40 categories. Each discipline has its own separate page where you can find the tournament or match you are interested in and bet on it. The sports disciplines available on the Megapari app include:

Football;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Hockey;

Cricket;

Volleyball;

CS2;

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

Valorant;

Call of Duty, and many others.

With Live Betting, registered users can watch live sports matches in good quality for free.

Types of Sports Betting in the Megapari App

There are 3 types of bets available in the Megapari app. Below is a description of each of them:

Single. This is the most standard type of bet where you choose one specific market for a particular match, and your winnings depend on the odds of that market;

Multi. This is a bet where you select multiple markets for one or more events. The odds of all markets are multiplied together to form the single market you are betting on. If all the matches in the multi-bet turn out to be winners, you win. However, if one event in the bet loses, the whole bet will be lost;

Accumulator. This is also a type of multi bet, but here you have the right to make a mistake. If one of the markets did not play, but the others did, you will get your winnings, but the odds will be lower than in a multi bet.

FAQs

Can I View my Betting History in the Megapari App?

All information about your bets, wins, and losses can be found in the section of your personal Megapari account.

Is it Legal to Bet Real Money on the Megapari App?

Yes, the Megapari gaming platform has an international license from Curaçao, which covers not only the website but also all its forms (apps, mobile version).