Stage set for Omar to take oath today

Srinagar: Stage is set for Omar Abdullah to take oath as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the victory of his National Conference in the maiden assembly election after the abrogation of Article 370.

Preparations have been put in place for the oath ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Wednesday, officials said.

The chief minister and his ministers will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at 11:30 am. Security has been tightened around the venue of the swearing-in ceremony, the officials said.

“The security has been beefed up especially as a lot of VVIPs will be attending the event. We will ensure the smooth conduct of the event,” the officials added. Invitations to attend the oath ceremony have been sent to the constituents of the INDIA bloc. National Conference (NC) Kashmir provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said it was not clear yet who all will be attending the ceremony.

“We will get to know about the VVIP attendees later this evening after receiving their confirmation,” Wani said. Sinha on Monday invited the NC vice president to take oath as the J&K chief minister. The invitation came a day after the Centre revoked the President’s rule in the Union Territory.