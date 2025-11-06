Starlink enters India, signs first deal with Maha

Live
Highlights
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, marking Maharashtra as the
first Indian state to formally collaborate with Starlink to deploy satellite-based internet services for government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure. This will be subject to Starlink’s regulatory and compliance clearances from the Government of India.
