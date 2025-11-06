  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Starlink enters India, signs first deal with Maha

Starlink enters India, signs first deal with Maha
x
Highlights

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, marking...

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, marking Maharashtra as the

first Indian state to formally collaborate with Starlink to deploy satellite-based internet services for government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure. This will be subject to Starlink’s regulatory and compliance clearances from the Government of India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick