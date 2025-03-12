State song glorifies one region: Jaynarayan

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra on Tuesday raised objection to the State song ‘Bande Utkala Janani’, amid the row over his comment that the erstwhile Koshala made a “historical mistake” by joining Odisha as the region has remained neglected. Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, which has been paralysed by Opposition protests over his statement, Mishra said Odisha was formed with the merger of three regions -- Kalinga (southern), Koshala (western) and Utkala (coastal), in 1936.

“I have no objection to Odisha as a State, but to the song ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ (glorify mother Utkala). I will have no objection if it is changed to ‘Bande Odisha Janani’,” said the Sambalpur MLA. “The State song glorifies one region, and there is no mention of the two other regions. Therefore, I am against it,” he added. While addressing a government function on Saturday, he had said it was a “historical mistake” for erstwhile Koshala, comprising the western part of the State, to have joined Odisha when it was formed in 1936. “People of this region participated in the movement for merger with Odisha. But that was our biggest mistake,” he had said.

Responding to Opposition criticism that his statement has hurt ‘Odia Asmita’, Mishra said, “Was Odisha Asmita not hurt when the former chief minister failed to even speak Odia? Now that I am raising my voice about the development of my region, it is hurting the pride?” He said the Supreme Court has been clear that there cannot be a State song or flag.

“Odisha was formed by the merger of three regions. Therefore, the song should be changed. Only one region is hailed, while the other two are neglected. The people of the western region cannot accept this. There should be development of all regions and decentralisation of power,” he added. ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ was adopted as the State song by the Assembly in 1994 during the Biju Patnaik government. It used to be then played during the valedictory sessions of the Assembly.

Odias across the world had come together on a call by then chief minister Naveen Patnaik to sing ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ at 5.30 pm on May 30, 2020, to boost the morale of frontline workers tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mishra said the BJD does not have any base in the western region of the State, so they were criticising him.