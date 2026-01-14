State working towards balanced growth: CM

Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched 71 developmental projects worth Rs 1,900 crore, including a Rs 50 crore Regional Plant Resource Centre (RPRC) in the mineral-rich Keonjhar district. Majhi, who was on tour to his native district, laid foundation stones of 35 projects worth a total of Rs 1,708 crore and inaugurated 36 other projects worth about Rs 194 crore at a function held on Dharanidhar University campus.

The project launched by the Chief Minister included schools, hostels, irrigation, parking zones, road construction, pond improvement, tourism, libraries, career counselling centres, primary health centres, Anganwadi buildings and others in Keonjhar.

Apart from the RPRC, Majhi also laid the foundation stone for establishment of 147 model Anganwadi centres at an investment of Rs 38.22 crore, block-level stadiums in six blocks at an investment of Rs 101 crore. Along with this, Nicholson Forest Training School has also been established at Champua in the district with an investment of Rs 14 crore. Addressing a function on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Keonjhar has immensely contributed to the economic growth of Odisha. “Beginning from minerals to forests, from agriculture to human resources, Keonjhar has always provided strength to the growth of the State,” Majhi said, adding that most of the roads in the district will be converted to six-lane.

The Chief Minister said that Odisha’s BJP government is working towards balanced development of the State. “After 2000, I have raised my voice against this regional disparity many times inside and outside the Assembly, as my own district was a victim of this regional disparity. As soon as our government came to power, we constituted a task force for North Odisha and South Odisha Vikas Parishad to resolve this problem,” he said.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister released a coffee table book named ‘Birds of Keonjhar’ and distributed financial assistance to women beneficiaries of various Self-Help Groups (SHGs).