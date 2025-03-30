‘Statehood in J-K to be restored as promised’

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the commitment to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir but did not specify a timeline. He highlighted the peaceful assembly elections held last year as a significant change, noting the absence of violence and high voter turnout.

Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir will be restored as promised before, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said, without giving any timeline. Shah said at the "Times Now Summit 2025" Friday night that assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir peacefully last year. "We have given the assurance that statehood will be restored. From the very beginning, we have said that statehood would be given. But it can't be disclosed when it will be given at a public forum," he said when asked about the timeline for restoration of statehood.