Statement of Nupur Sharma was recorded on June 18: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police said on Friday that they have already recorded the statement of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended following her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed made during a television debate.

"A notice under Section 41A of the CrPc was served to Nupur Sharma and her statement was recorded as per the law on June 18," a senior Delhi Police officer told IANS.

The police's reaction came hours after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the suspended BJP leader, saying that Sharma's 'loose tongue' has set the entire country 'on fire' and her 'irresponsible' remarks shows that she is 'obstinate and arrogant'.

The two-judge bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala also flagged the Delhi Police's 'inaction' in the Nupur Sharma case.

The bench added that on her complaint, a person was arrested but despite multiple FIRs she has not been touched by the Delhi Police.

"When you lodge a complaint against someone, that person is arrested but nobody dares to touch you... That shows your clout," the bench observed during the hearing.

The two-judge bench was hearing a plea moved by Sharma seeking transfer of all the FIRs lodged against her to Delhi.