Stay rooted to cultural values: Chittaranjan

Bhubaneswar: The ASBM Centre for Theatre and Film in education in association with Dhauli Review Trust organised a two-day second National Theatre Conclave. The programme was inaugurated by Padma Shri Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry, renowned Theatre Director. Eminent actor Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director, National School of Drama; and Anuradha Kapur, former Director, National School of Drama, were the guests of honour.

In his address, Chittaranjan spoke about his journey as a student of theatre and the enduring influence of his teacher Prof Anuradha Kapur. Recalling a formative lesson on embracing melodrama in performance, he reflected on how mentorship shaped his growth as an artiste and composer despite early struggles.

Sharing his experiences across diverse creative pursuits, Chittaranjan underlined the importance of staying rooted to cultural values which in turn shapes one’s identity. Addressing the younger generation, he urged them to balance global exposure with a deep connection to their native cultural values, emphasising that true identity is anchored in one’s heritage. A key highlight of the session was the release of ‘Scars,’ a short story collection by Samanjasa Das.

Anuradha Kapur described the conclave as a moment of celebration, noting that in reflecting on theatre, “we come closer to understanding both our roots and our present realities.” She appreciated the university’s initiatives to develop theatre, literature and liberal arts as integral to education.

Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry, sharing her lifelong journey in theatre, reflected on the interplay of theory and practice, noting that each enriches the other and makes learning experiential.

Biswajeet Pattanayak, Founder and President of ASBM University, reflected on the profound role of theatre, cinema and literature in education and life. Drawing from his own journey as a teacher and psychologist, he emphasised that while every individual carries a “life script,” the Almighty’s script often shapes destiny in unexpected yet meaningful ways.