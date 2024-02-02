'Step-motherly treatment': Delhi allocated Rs 1,168 cr

New Delhi : The Union Territory of Delhi was allocated Rs 1,168 crore in the 2024-25 interim budget on Thursday, the same as in 2023-24, with the AAP government accusing the Centre of giving it "step-motherly" treatment.

The transfer to Delhi from the Union home ministry included Rs 1,168 crore under the revenue head and Rs 0.01 crore under the capital head. In the 2022-23 budget, Delhi was allocated Rs 960 crore. It was increased to Rs 1,168.01 crore in 2023-24 and remains the same for 2024-25.

There were no grants in lieu of share in central taxes and duties for Delhi. It was Rs 325 crore in the 2022-23 budget. The grants in return of Delhi's share in the pool of central taxes and duties was clubbed in the "central assistance to Union Territories" in the budget estimates of 2023-24 and has remained so this year, the budget document said. The allocation under central assistance to Delhi in the budget 2024-25 estimates was Rs 951 crore like the previous budget for 2023-24.