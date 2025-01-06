STF steps up probe into daring robbery bid

Jajpur: A day after two persons, including an employee of Panda Alankar, were shot dead by a gang of robbers at Panikoili in Jajpur district, the police on Sunday stepped up investigation into the daring daylight robbery attempt at the jewellery shop.

According to sources, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch visited Panda Alankar at Panikoili and the site facing the store where the firing took place on Saturday.

The team reportedly included an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), one Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and two InspectorsinCharge (IICs). They were also accompanied by a scientific team which examined the jewellery shop and the site. Notably, two persons were killed and another sustained injuries as armed robbers opened fire during an attempt to loot Panda Alankar jewellery shop and subsequently cash from its employee who was going to a bank to deposit it at Panikoili on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were Sunil Kumar Ray, the employee of Panda Alankar, and Nilamadhab Panda, a local from Soti village. Another employee of Panda Alankar, Deepak Kumar Sahoo, also sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Security has been tightened in and around Panikoili after the incident. Armed police personnel have been deployed at the jewellery shop, the place from where the cash loot attempt was made, and also at the entry and exit points of Panikoili bazaar. Police suspect that the criminals were from outside the State.

“We suspect the armed miscreants were from outside the State. We have seized a motorcycle used in the crime besides a revolver and live bullets near the crime spot. We are verifying the number of the bike and other details of it to get a lead,” said Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal.