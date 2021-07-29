Stipends Available From The Kerala Bishop For Families With Five Or More Children

The Pala diocese of the Syro Malabar Church has offered sops for the families in their diocese with five or more children, and this would apply to couples who married after 2000.

The Pala bishop, Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, made the announcement while participating in an online meeting organised by him. Posters have been distributed that detail the situation.



Year of the Family, Live the Joy of God's Love includes a monthly scholarship of Rs 1500, starting from the fourth child and to all future kids of a family, according to the poster will be awarded a scholarship to attend the church-run St Joseph's College of Engineering and Technology, as well as free medical care at the church-run hospital for every kid after the fourth.



When the bishop was confronted with this, he admitted that he had said it and said that he stands by it.



Meanwhile, Church officials have stated that they will provide a full statement on the subject.

