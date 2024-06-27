  • Menu
Student Protests Surge Against NTA at Jantar Mantar

Various student groups under 'India Against NTA' organized a second-day sit-in at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, protesting irregularities in centrally-held exams like NEET-UG and UGC-NET. Joined by newly elected MPs, they demanded the NTA's dissolution and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation due to alleged malpractices.

In a bold display of dissent, various student factions, united under the banner 'India Against NTA', gathered for the second consecutive day at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Their primary grievance: alleged irregularities in centrally held examinations such as NEET-UG, PG, and UGC-NET.

Holding 'dhaplis' and posters with slogans like 'justice for NEET applicants' and 'NTA's failure puts our future in danger', the students demanded sweeping reforms. Their call for action resonated widely, especially with the participation of newly elected MPs like CPI(ML) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh.

The protest saw significant backing from left-leaning student organizations, including All India Students Association (AISA) and Delhi University's Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS). The students' fervor was temporarily subdued on Wednesday when Delhi Police detained several participants. However, the core demands remain: the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

