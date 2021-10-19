Students From Kerala Leave The State In Search Of A Higher Education And More Opportunities

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted warning a few days ago over the growing proportion of Kerala students choosing to pursue beyond the state, especially at Delhi University (DU) and the University of Hyderabad (UOH).



A particular school in Kozhikode's rural core, Chennamangallur HSS, demonstrates the rapidity with which Malayali students are enrolling in degree courses (CHSS). This year, a total of 21 students attending this government-aided school, involving 10 ladies, were accepted into several colleges at DU, as well as one at Jamia Millia Islamia University. Exceptional education, prestigious faculty, a focus on research, national exposure, and opportunities for cultural discovery all entice students to attend DU, particularly humanities students.

Misa Fadiya, who passed out from CHSS this year stated that she has enrolled in Miranda House's BA English (Honours) programme. In our state, honours courses are uncommon. Furthermore, I am ecstatic to be in an academic environment of such high calibre. Another important draw is studying at a central university, where students from all throughout the country congregate.

K Favas, who placed first in the general category (BA Hon. History) and fourth in the OBC category (BA Economics) opening examinations at Jamia, explained that they chose to come to New Delhi to receive good education as well as new perspectives by living among people from various backgrounds. Another student, who did not intend to be identified, stated that the standard of education and staff in Kerala has reached rock bottom.

PK Yasser Arafath, a Nadapuram resident and assistant professor at Delhi University, noted that, in addition to spread awareness, instructional expertise is a crucial factor that pushes students out from the state.