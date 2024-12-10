Students protest in Hazaribagh alleging irregularities in Jharkhand CGL exam results

Hazaribagh/Ranchi: Thousands of students took to the streets in Hazaribagh on Tuesday, demanding the cancellation of the results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations that were conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The protesters blocked National Highway 33 (NH-33) near Konar Bridge, a key entry point to Hazaribagh, from 1:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M., causing a massive traffic jam.

In addition to blocking the highway, students forcibly shut shops in several city areas, including Korra, Matwari and Lakhe. They raised slogans against JSSC and the state government, alleging widespread irregularities in the exam process and result declaration.

The protests were led by prominent student leaders, including Uday Mehta. The agitators claimed irregularities such as a paper leak and the repetition of questions from previously cancelled exams.

The JSSC CGL exam, conducted on September 21-22 at 823 centres across the state, saw over 3 lakh candidates vying for approximately 2,025 government posts.

Controversy erupted immediately after the exams, with allegations of malpractice spreading across cities like Ranchi and Hazaribagh.

In response to these allegations, the JSSC formed an investigation committee, which later declared the examination process to be free and fair. Despite this, the results announced on December 4 only intensified the protests.

A total of 2,231 candidates were shortlisted for certificate verification against the advertised 2,025 posts, scheduled to take place between December 16 and 20.

Adding to the controversy, Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi has called for a CBI probe. Speaking at the Jharkhand Assembly, Marandi alleged favouritism in the results, claiming that consecutive roll numbers had been passed and accused the authorities of "selling seats."

He urged the Chief Minister to order a CBI investigation to address students' grievances and ensure transparency.

The escalating tension has put pressure on the state government and JSSC, as students demand accountability in the recruitment process.