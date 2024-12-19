​Sub-districts in Assam created to empower small-scale administrative units: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government has created sub-districts in Assam to empower small-scale administrative units to deliver public services.

Taking to X, he wrote, “In Assam, we have implemented the sub-districts initiative to empower small-scale administrative units to deliver public services and solve their grievances effectively.”

“Together with other interventions, our govt is committed to ensuring Good governance through our actions,” he added.

The CM further said, “Today marks the beginning of the #GoodGovernanceWeek2024, a week to mark the people-centric initiatives of the Govt. Commemorated to mark Atal ji's jayanti, this year we are taking the theme of 'Prashasan Gao ki Ore' to focus on improving service delivery in rural areas.”

Notably, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended an insightful presentation on the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project on Wednesday during his four-day visit to Bhutan.

The presentation provided valuable insights into the objectives and framework of the project. Representatives from Druk Holding and Investments Limited highlighted their ongoing initiatives aimed at fostering environmental sustainability alongside economic development.

The presentation also showcased Bhutan's energy projects, focusing on their potential to fortify the shared interests of Assam and Bhutan.

Sarma invited the participating dignitaries and entrepreneurs to attend the upcoming investor summit—Advantage Assam, which is dedicated to infrastructure and investment opportunities.

Following the presentation, Sarma attended a lunch hosted by Dr Lotay Tshering, Governor of the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project.

Later, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his spouse Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, met with the revered spiritual leader Sadhguru at India House in Thimphu. They engaged in a discussion on various spiritual matters, which Dr Sarma described as a profoundly enriching experience. Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and his wife Tashi Doma, as well as India’s Ambassador to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela, and his wife Namrata Dalela, were also present during the discussion.