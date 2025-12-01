Submit property list, get promotion: State govt

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked its employees to submit their updated annual property statements for being considered for promotion, officials said. The General Administration department issued an order in this regard on November 27, which came to the fore on Sunday, they said.

“As per the Odisha Government Servants’ Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2021, up-to-date filing of property statements is a prerequisite for promotion. However, several departments have sought clarification about it at different times. So, a fresh circular was issued with clarification,” an official said.“Any government employee who has not submitted the up-to-date property statement before the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) shall be treated as ‘not suitable’ for promotion,” he said. Filling of the vacancy will not be kept on hold for employees who failed to submit the property statements. The government will fill up the vacancy based on the eligibility of the employees who have complied with the property statement requirements, the official said.

As per the circular, if any defaulting employee submits the required property statement after the DPC meeting within a grace period allowed by the government, and is found otherwise suitable for promotion, his promotion may be considered in the subsequent DPC meeting. “He/she can be granted notional promotion from the date on which his/her junior was promoted, and his seniority shall be maintained,” it stated.

Usually, employees are required to submit the statements in January. The government issued the circular after noticing that a significant number of employees had failed to submit their statements within the deadline, the official said. The heads of departments have been instructed to ensure 100 per cent compliance with these guidelines and communicate the instructions to every employee under their administrative control. This directive aims to uphold administrative discipline and ensure transparency within the government workforce.