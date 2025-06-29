Live
Sudden weather shift brings relief to Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi-NCRwitnessed a dramatic shift in weather conditions on Saturday afternoon as dark clouds rolled in, bringing with them thunderstorms and widespread rainfall. While some areas experienced light showers, others were lashed with heavy downpours. The sudden overcast skies turned the afternoon dark by around 3 PM, providing a much-needed respite from the region’s prolonged spell of scorching heat and humidity.
Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast a weather change, predicting rainfall by evening. However, the transformation came quicker than expected, with dense clouds enveloping key areas including Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad by mid-afternoon. As the rain began to fall, temperatures dipped noticeably, drawing residents out of their homes to enjoy the cool and pleasant weather.