Sudha Murty Celebrates Cultural Values At London's Diwali Gala, Praises Son-In-law Rishi Sunak

During Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Diwali celebration in London, acclaimed author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty delivered a compelling keynote address, highlighting the significance of maintaining cultural heritage while pursuing educational excellence. The event became particularly noteworthy with the presence of her daughter Akshata Murty and son-in-law Rishi Sunak.
In her address, Murty emphasized how quality education provides the foundation for success while strong cultural ties maintain one's connection to their roots. She particularly acknowledged Usha Sunak's role in instilling Indian values in Rishi Sunak, describing him as a proud British citizen who maintains strong connections to his Indian heritage.
The celebration featured traditional Indian performing arts, with students showcasing various classical dance forms. Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami enriched the occasion by sharing diverse interpretations of Diwali across Indian cultures.
Making a passionate appeal for cultural preservation, Murty encouraged the British Indian community to support Bhavan UK's initiatives. The organization, which offers extensive programs across 23 disciplines, received praise from various dignitaries, including NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul.
The event concluded with a focus on expanding educational opportunities through summer school and scholarship programs, demonstrating Bhavan UK's commitment to nurturing Indian cultural heritage in Britain. The presence of three generations - the Sunaks, Murtys, and students - symbolized the successful transmission of cultural values across generations in the diaspora community.