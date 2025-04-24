Sukhu condemns terror attack

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed many lives and left scores injured.

At least 26 tourists have been killed after gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming it a cowardly act, the Chief Minister said such incidents were unacceptable in a civilised society and anti-social elements must be curbed at all costs.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families during this incredibly painful time. We stand in unwavering solidarity with the families of the victims and with all those affected by this barbaric act,” he said in a statement.

CM Sukhu prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

He wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

As per reports, two to three terrorists wearing Army fatigues came and fired at horse-riding tourists in the Baisran area around 2.30 p.m.

Baisran is a small meadow three to four km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.