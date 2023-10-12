Supreme Court Collegium firm on shifting Manipur Judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday stood firm by its resolve to recommend the transfer of Manipur High Court judge Justice MV Muralidharan to the Calcutta High Court for “better administration of justice”. The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had proposed to shift Justice Muralidharan to Calcutta High Court on October 9.



The very next day Justice Muralidharan had requested the Collegium to either transfer him back to his parent High Court of Madras or let him stay on in Manipur High Court. “We have considered the requests made by Justice MV Muralidharan in his above communication. The Collegium does not find merit in the requests made by him.

The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its October 9, 2023 recommendation to transfer Justice MV Muralidharan to the High Court at Calcutta,” the Collegium note said. A March 27 order passed by Justice Muralidharan, directing the Manipur government to “consider the case of the petitioners for inclusion of the Meetei/Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list, expeditiously,” is considered one of the immediate triggers for the ethnic violence in the State.

