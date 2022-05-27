Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of six high court judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of six high court judges to the high courts of Patna, Calcutta, Orissa, Gauhati, Bombay, and Delhi.

The collegium, which is headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, recommended the transfer of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah from the Andhra Pradesh High Court to the Patna High Court and the transfer of Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash from the Orissa High Court to the Calcutta High Court.

The collegium also recommended the transfer of Justice Subhasis Talapatra from the Tripura High Court to the Orissa High Court, and Justice Lanusungkum Jamir from the Manipur High Court to the Gauhati High Court.

It also recommended the transfer of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the Delhi High Court, and the transfer of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court to the Bombay High Court.