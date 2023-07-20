Supreme Court grants bail to Teesta Setalvad

New Delhi: In a big relief to activist Teesta Setalvad, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted her regular bail in a case of alleged fabrication of documents to frame innocent people in the 2002 post-Godhra riot cases while terming as "perverse" and "contradictory" the Gujarat High Court order denying her bail.

Quashing the July 1 order of the high court, a three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna and Dipankar Datta held her custodial interrogation was not necessary since the charge sheet in the matter has been filed and most of the evidence are documentary in nature.

