  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Supreme Court grants bail to Teesta Setalvad

Supreme Court grants bail to Teesta Setalvad
x
Highlights

New Delhi: In a big relief to activist Teesta Setalvad, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted her regular bail in a case of alleged fabrication of...

New Delhi: In a big relief to activist Teesta Setalvad, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted her regular bail in a case of alleged fabrication of documents to frame innocent people in the 2002 post-Godhra riot cases while terming as "perverse" and "contradictory" the Gujarat High Court order denying her bail.

Quashing the July 1 order of the high court, a three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna and Dipankar Datta held her custodial interrogation was not necessary since the charge sheet in the matter has been filed and most of the evidence are documentary in nature.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X