Supreme Court has dismissed Manoj Tiwari's petition regarding the use of green firecrackers

New Delhi: The Delhi government's decision to prohibit fireworks before Diwali has intensified politics. The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a case against the firecracker ban imposed in Delhi before Diwali, brought by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, against the Kejriwal government's decision.

The country's highest court not only rejected Manoj Tiwari's plea and also refused to intervene in this matter, but it also provided the MP with several pieces of advice. The court also ordered Tiwari to use firecrackers in areas where they are not prohibited. Notably, the Delhi government has once again banned the manufacturing, sale, storage, and use of all types of firecrackers, citing increased pollution around Diwali.

Manoj Tiwari's counsel argued before a bench of Justices SS Bopanna and MM Sundaresh that the Kejriwal government had prohibited all sorts of firecrackers; however, the court had permitted the bursting of green firecrackers. However, the Supreme Court stated unequivocally that the government's judgment would not be overturned.

The court replied after hearing Manoj Tiwari's arguments, "No, we are not going to intervene." When the government forbids the use of fireworks, it is a complete ban. The health of people is important. If you want to blow up fireworks, you can do so in places where it is not banned. Tiwari's lawyer claimed that Tiwari is an MP who must answer to the people who elected him. The use of green firecrackers has been approved by the court. After this, the bench again gave advice to Tiwari and said, 'You should explain to the people that crackers should not be burst. You should also not burst crackers in the victory procession after the elections. There are other ways to celebrate victory.