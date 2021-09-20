Supreme Court issued notice to Central government for door to door vaccination of disabled people

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Central Government on Monday. The notice has been issued in the matter of door-to-door vaccination of disable people across the country.

The court has asked the government to respond to the notice within two weeks. Actually, a public interest litigation was filed in the court, in which it was demanded that priority should be given to the Covid vaccination for persons with disabilities at their place of residence Because they are most at risk of getting caught by corona.

In the same case, a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud issued notice to the Center and requested the Solicitor General to apprise it of the steps taken, which have already been raised and which are to be taken up to address their concerns.