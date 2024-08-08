Live
Just In
Supreme Court Orders IMA President to Issue Personal Apology
The Supreme Court of India has mandated RV Asokan, President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), to personally issue apologies in major newspapers for his critical remarks at the court. On Tuesday, a bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta directed Asokan to publish his apologies at his own expense and not as a representative of the IMA.
“Apology needs to be tendered by you and from your own pocket, not IMA,” the Supreme Court stated.
PS Patwalia informed the court that the controversial interview was given to news agency PTI. To which Justice Kohli responded whether it had been shared to any other publications. “Besides the ones you are referring to, which other publications was it shared with? You have to send an apology to all of them. You cannot just wash your hands off. No assumptions here in your favour just because you say so. Your public apology has to be thorough," Justice Kohli asserted.
The Supreme Court accepted Patwalia’s request to defer the contempt orders against Asokan and granted him time to comply with the court's directive.