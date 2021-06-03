Supreme Court prods Centre on Covid vaccine policy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed Centre's decision to provide free vaccination to health workers and allow private hospitals to charge those in 18-45 group as 'irrational' and 'arbitrary'.

"Policy of the government for conducting free vaccination for groups under first two phases and replacing it with paid vaccination by states/UTs and private hospitals for persons in 18-44 years age group, is prima facie arbitrary, irrational," said an SC bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, LN Rao and S R Bhat.

The Apex court ordered the Centre to provide detailed information on all Covid-19 vaccines purchased by the government to date, including Covaxin, Covishield, and Sputnik V. The data should include: (a) the dates of all Central government procurement orders for all three vaccinations; (b) the quantity of vaccines ordered as of each date; and (c) the expected date of supply, according to the court.

The court has also asked the Centre to share its plan on how and when the government will vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2, and 3. Further, it sought information on the steps being taken by the government to ensure drug availability for mucormycosis. The ruling was issued by the court in a suo motu case filed by the highest court to address issues surrounding the administration of Covid-19 in the country. It further said: While filing its affidavit, the Union government shall also ensure that copies of all the relevant documents and file notings reflecting its thinking and culminating in the vaccination policy are also annexed on the vaccination policy.

The court highlighted the changing nature of the pandemic and said it has created a situation where this younger age bracket also needs to be vaccinated immediately.