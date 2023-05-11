Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi Government Over The Issue Of Controlling Bureaucracy In Delhi

On the question of who controls the bureaucracy in the National Capital, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a majority decision in favour of the Delhi administration. The five-judge constitution bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, ruled that the legislature controls bureaucrats in the provision of services, with the exception of those that fall outside the purview of the NCT's legislative authority.



The Apex Court stated in its opening remarks that it disagrees with Justice Bhushan's divided decision that the Delhi government has no control over services at all. The Supreme Court is currently reading out its ruling regarding the conflict between the Centre and the Delhi government over who would supervise the administration of the nation's capital.

A five-judge Constitution Bench had questioned the necessity of Delhi having an elected government during the hearing. The comflict satarted after the Centre claimed that the Union Territories are an extension of the Union and that it wishes to administer them.

In February 2019, a two-judge court panel issued a split decision on the authority of the Delhi government and the centre with regard to administrative services in the nation's capital. A three-judge bench took it up after that, and in May 2022 they submitted the matter to a constitution bench.