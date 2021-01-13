Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of pollution in Yamuna

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took Suo moto cognizance of pollution in the Yamuna river and also issued a notice to the Haryana government on a plea by Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The DJB had plead the top court, citing its inability to supply water to all areas of Delhi due to the high ammonia level in the river, which enters into it from the water coming from the Haryana side.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, representing the DJB, contended before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde that the sewage treatment plant (STP) in Haryana was not working properly. She said this has led to a high ammonia level in the water, making it unfit for drinking. She also emphasized that the pollutants released into the water are the major issue.

The bench queried Arora, what steps should be taken to lower the pollution through STPs.

The DJB said the water must have an ammonia level less than 0.9 ppm, instead it receives 300 cusecs of highly polluted water from Haryana, and cited extremely worrying health hazards due to the presence of ammonia in the chlorinated water.

Arora submitted before the top court that due to the high ammonia level, water in the Yamuna entering Delhi from Haryana, was a major factor which does not allow DJB to meet the water needs of Delhi.

The top court said it will also suo motu take up the issue of the dirty Yamuna river in Delhi and appointed Arora as amicus curiae.

The court also asked the DJB to serve the papers on the Haryana government and listed the matter for further hearing on Tuesday next week.