Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Progress Report On Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a progress report with the Supreme Court regarding the investigation into the tragic rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This submission comes ahead of a crucial hearing scheduled for today.



The case, which has sparked nationwide outrage, is being heard by a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra. The Supreme Court, having taken up the matter suo moto, had previously requested status reports from both the CBI and the West Bengal government on the investigation and subsequent hospital vandalism.

Sources confirm that both reports have been submitted to the top court. The legal representation in this high-profile case is substantial, with the West Bengal government fielding a team of 21 lawyers, while the Centre is represented by five advocates.

In a previous hearing, the Supreme Court criticized the West Bengal government for mishandling the case and failing to prevent vandalism at the medical college. The court also established a ten-member National Task Force to recommend safety measures for healthcare professionals.

The case has drawn attention to the broader issue of women's safety in the medical profession, with doctors' associations approaching the Supreme Court for interim protection measures. As the investigation continues, the nation watches closely, hoping for justice and improved safety for healthcare workers.